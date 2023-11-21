Rs 5 Crore Allocation For Sexual Assault Survivors: Manipur Govt Informs SC

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Government on November 20 has reportedly informed the Supreme Court about depositing Rs 5 crore in a dedicated bank account to compensate women survivors of sexual assault and other crimes linked to ethnic violence since May 3.

The affidavit reportedly lacks specific details on the number of compensated women.

However, the apex Court in August was reported of being initiating a probe into 20 cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation related to molestation, rape, and murder.

In response to the Court’s directive, Manipur enhanced compensation for victims, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh based on the severity of the crime in September, as per reports.

Additionally, the affidavit also reportedly outlines efforts to identify religious structures affected by the violence.

However, inspections in Noney and Senapati districts were hindered due to current circumstances. The Court had previously emphasized safeguarding these places from encroachment and destruction, as per reports.

The state had reported damage to approximately 386 religious institutions in both communities in August, with assessments ongoing.