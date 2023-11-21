Sikkim Extends Warm Welcome To Tourists, Excludes GLOF-Affected Northern Region

NET Web Desk

In an official announcement, Sikkim which was marred by a recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) invites tourists to discover its scenic wonders, assuring safety in all areas except the far north affected by GLOF.

The state tourism department reportedly confirms the normalization of conditions post the Teesta River flood impact, assuring travelers that areas like Gangtok, Namchi, Soreng, Pakyong, and Gyalshing remain unaffected and offer a serene experience.

Despite the recent tragedy claiming 43 lives and leaving over 70 missing in the GLOF-hit northern part, Sikkim proudly secures a spot in National Geographic’s 2024 Coolest Destinations list, as per reports.

The catastrophe, however, dealt a blow to the region’s tourist influx during the crucial second tourist season, as reported.

However, with over 2.50 lakh people connected to the tourism industry, contributing over 500 crores before the pandemic, Sikkim is determined to rebuild, emphasising the resilience of its picturesque destinations and the welcoming spirit of its people.