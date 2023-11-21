Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Urges Centre To Start New Flight Services From Agartala To Jorhat & Hyderabad

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 21, 2023: Tripura’s Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has written to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, requesting him to intervene and ensure the commencement of the new flight services from Agartala to Jorhat and Hyderabad. The minister said that the two routes, which were approved by the Centre under the flight scheme, will boost the air connectivity and economic development of the state.

In his letter, Chowdhury thanked Scindia for approving the Jorhat-Agartala-Jorhat SpiceJet and Hyderabad-Agartala-Hyderabad IndiGo flights. He said that the Airports Authority of India had announced the winter flight schedule, which included the two new routes, and that the service was supposed to start from October 20. However, he expressed his disappointment that the airlines have not yet begun the operations on the two routes.

He said that the Jorhat-Agartala-Jorhat flight service will connect Tripura with the second capital city of Assam, which is a hub of culture, education, tea industry and tourism. He said that the flight service will also facilitate the movement of people and goods between the two states. He said that the Hyderabad-Agartala-Hyderabad flight service will benefit the people of Tripura in various sectors such as business, commerce, education, medical and tourism. He said that the flight service will also link Tripura with the IT and pharma industries of Hyderabad.

He requested the Union Minister to intervene and direct the concerned airlines to start the service on the two routes as soon as possible. He said that the delay in the commencement of the service is causing inconvenience and dissatisfaction among the people of Tripura. He said that the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation should negotiate with the airlines and resolve any issues that are preventing them from starting the service. He said that the new flight services will be a boon for the people of Tripura and will enhance the state’s connectivity and progress.