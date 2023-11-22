Assam Citizens To Pay Rs 300 Permission Fee For Bihu Celebrations

NET Web Desk

The State Government of Assam has introduced a revised tax policy, triggering discontent among citizens.

The new regulations reportedly entail fees for various permissions, including Rs 300 for cultural events like Bihu, Rs 2,000 for political rallies, and Rs 5000 for trade fairs.

Notably, charges for construction permissions, petrol pump openings, and employment verifications have also been specified.

The taxes, payable through the Assam Police Sewa portal, have sparked criticism from opposition parties, with Congress’s Mira Borthakur accusing the BJP-led government of economic stagnation and burdening citizens to run the debt-ridden government.