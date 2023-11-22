India Issues Urgent Myanmar Travel Advisory Amidst Border Unrest

NET Web Desk

In response to the precarious situation in Myanmar, India has taken a significant step by issuing a travel advisory on Tuesday that strongly discourages its citizens from undertaking non-essential travel to the neighbouring country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored concerns over the escalating security situation, particularly highlighting violence in proximity to the India-Myanmar border, as reported.

Expressing apprehension, an MEA spokesperson reportedly revealed that a considerable number of Myanmar nationals have sought refuge in the Indian state of Mizoram amid the ongoing unrest.

The advisory explicitly urges Indian citizens already residing in Myanmar to exercise caution, advising against travel to areas affected by the violence. Additionally, it cautions against interstate travel by road.

To manage potential contingencies, the MEA has called upon Indian nationals in Myanmar to register with the Embassy of India in Yangon, as per reports.

The roots of the current predicament can be reportedly traced to the seizure of power by resistance forces in Myanmar near the Chin state. This development poses a formidable challenge to the Myanmar junta, marking a significant test since its assumption of power in 2021.

Reports indicate that both Myanmar soldiers and civilians have sought refuge in Mizoram, specifically in Rikhawdar, which is less than 10 km from Zokhawthar on the Indian side of the border.

The situation has broader implications for the northeastern states of India—Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram—all sharing an international boundary with Myanmar, as per reports.

ndia’s stance, reiterated in a weekly briefing by the MEA spokesperson, emphasizes the country’s call for the cessation of violence and the restoration of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar.

The spokesperson also acknowledged the influx of Myanmar citizens into India during the recent wave of violence, with local authorities in neighboring states handling the situation on humanitarian grounds.

It was further mentioned that the Indian government has been facilitating the return of those who wish to go back to Myanmar, although specific figures regarding the number of refugees were not provided.