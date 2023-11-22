Tripura has over 2.9 lakh registered job seekers according to NCS: Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 22, 2023: Tripura’s Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Power minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday revealed the latest data on the number of registered job seekers in the state. According to the National Career Service online portal, there are 2,90,944 people who have registered for jobs in Tripura, including those who have already got jobs.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday evening, Nath shared the category-wise and district-wise distribution of the job seekers. He said that out of the total number, 1,12,310 belong to the general category, 58,960 to the OBC category, 50,146 to the SC category and 69,528 to the ST category. He further said that West Tripura district has the highest number of registered job seekers with 83,886, followed by South Tripura district with 38,772, Gomati district with 33,341 and Sepahijala district with 31,477. The other districts have less than 30,000 registered job seekers each, with Unakoti district having the lowest number of 22,799.

The minister said that the actual number of job seekers in the state is 2,50,544, as some of the registered people have got jobs. He said that the government is trying to provide employment opportunities to the youth through various schemes and initiatives. He also urged the job seekers to update their profiles on the portal regularly.

He said that the state government has given regular jobs to 15,168 people from 2018 till now, including 1,413 personnel of Tripura State Rifles (TSR). He also mentioned that over 6,000 people are currently employed in various temporary and contractual positions in the state.

Nath said that the government will fill up 6,067 special executive posts, for which notification has been issued. He informed that physical examination has been done for the recruitment of 1,000 constables and 1,980 vacancies have been initiated for Group C posts through Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT). He added that interviews for the recruitment of 2,500 people for Group D posts will start soon.

He mentioned the presence of six employment centers in the state, with Model Career Centers located in Agartala, Dharmanagar, and Kailasahar, and the remaining three in Ambasa, Udaipur, and Agartala. Nath also highlighted the rise in the annual per capita income, which increased from Rs 1,04,444 in 2017-18 to Rs 1,59,417 despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the state has surged from Rs 43,687 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 72,665 crore.