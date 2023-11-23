Girl Students Participate In An Exposure Visit To The Itanagar Women Police Station

NET Web Desk

In a proactive initiative, around 30 adolescent girls from Government Upper Primary School in C Sector, Itanagar, and Government Higher Secondary School, Polo Colony, Naharlagun, participated in an exposure visit to the Itanagar Women Police Station.

The event was organized by the Yupia-based Deputy Director of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) cell under the Department of Women and Child Development as part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, as per reports.

Deputy Director Tana Chammaro from the ICDS cell reportedly enlightened the students about the BBBP scheme, emphasizing its significance in empowering and educating girls.

The students reportedly gained valuable insights into various laws pertaining to women and children, thanks to Women Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Sunita Nabam and Sub-Inspector Dopi Pakam.

Addressing the gathering, Naharlagun Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Ponung Moyong underscored the importance of awareness about cybercrimes, cautioning the students against potential threats.

Furthermore, Legal-cum-Probation Officer Tarh Nagu from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) elucidated the participants on the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as per sources.

Mentions must be made that this initiative not only provided valuable knowledge to the students but also fostered a sense of empowerment and awareness.