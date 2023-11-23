Jiribam-Imphal Railway Project Nears Completion, Paves Way For Enhanced Connectivity In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity in the Northeastern region, the Jiribam–Imphal new railway line project in Manipur approaches completion. A railway official revealed that this project, crucial for the region’s connectivity, is part of the larger initiative to link all state capitals in the Northeast.

A key element of this ambitious undertaking is reportedly the Noney Bridge, set to become the world’s tallest railway pier bridge at 141m.

The latest update indicates that the bridge is 80% complete, showcasing remarkable engineering feats and a commitment to overcoming geographical challenges.

Upon its completion, the Jiribam-Imphal Railway line, spanning 111km, is poised to not only enhance connectivity but also drive economic development in Manipur and the surrounding areas, as per information.

The efficient rail transportation of goods and passengers is expected to reduce costs, boost trade, and attract investments in industries and infrastructure.

The Noney Bridge and the entire railway project are anticipated to create new job opportunities, contributing significantly to the overall prosperity of the region.

The Jiribam–Imphal railway project’s construction reportedly involves 61.32 km of tunnels, 11 major bridges, and 137 minor bridges.

Mentions must be made that this development aligns with the broader goal of integrating the Northeastern states with the rest of the country, fostering improved connectivity, trade, tourism, and people-to-people interactions.