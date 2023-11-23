Rs 2 Lakh Worth Batteries Stolen From Airtel Tower In Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

In a daring act of theft, unidentified individuals targeted the operational room of an Airtel mobile tower in Bolchugitok village, under the jurisdiction of Jengjal police station in Meghalaya.

Reportedly, on the night of November 21st, the perpetrators made off with two high-powered batteries crucial for providing backup during power disruptions. The estimated value of the stolen batteries is around two lakh rupees.

This incident sheds light on a recurring issue in Garo Hills, where battery thefts from mobile towers have become alarmingly frequent, especially in unmanned areas. The stolen batteries reportedly find their way to the neighboring state of Assam, where there is a considerable demand for such equipment.