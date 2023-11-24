15 Northeastern Destinations Selected For Development Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

NET Web Desk

In a significant move to boost tourism in the northeastern region, the central government’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative has identified fifteen locations for development, highlighting the area’s rich natural and cultural heritage.

The announcement came during the 11th International Tourism Mart in Shillong held from November 21–23, where officials from the Tourism Ministry shared updates on the PRASHAD program and unveiled details of the SD 2.0 scheme, as per reports.

Under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme, the Ministry has allocated Rs 29.32 crore for the development of four iconic religious tourism sites in Meghalaya: Nartiang Shakti Peeth, Nongsawlia Presbyterian Church, Aitnar Pool, and Charantala Kali Temple, as per reports.

Notable among them is the centuries-old Nartiang Shakti Peeth, believed to be a significant Shakti Peeth, and the Nongsawlia Presbyterian Church in Sohra, East Khasi Hills.

The selected locations for development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 reportedly include Nacho and Mechuka from Arunachal Pradesh, Shillong and Sohra from Meghalaya, Aizawl and Champhai from Mizoram, Jorhat and Kokrajhar from Assam, Moirang (Bishnupur) from Manipur, Niuland and Chumukedima from Nagaland, Gangtok and Gyalshing from Sikkim, and Agartala and Unakoti from Tripura.

This initiative aims not only to enhance the tourism infrastructure in the region but also to promote the diverse cultural and natural treasures of the northeastern states, fostering economic growth and showcasing the unique heritage of each location, as reported.