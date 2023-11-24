Afghanistan Embassy In India Closed Permanently

NET Web Desk

The Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi has officially announced its permanent closure, effective from November 23, 2023, citing persistent challenges from the Indian government.

The decision comes after the embassy’s cessation of operations on September 30, with hopes that the Indian government’s stance would change to allow normal mission operations, as reported.

In an official statement, the embassy reportedly dismissed speculations of internal conflict and allegiance switches to the Taliban, emphasizing that the closure results from broader changes in policy and interests.The embassy expressed gratitude to Afghan citizens in India for their support and understanding.

Despite facing limitations in resources and power, the embassy claimed to have worked tirelessly for the Afghan community’s betterment.

Further, it acknowledged a significant decline in the Afghan community in India over the past two years and three months, with the number nearly halving since August 2021. Limited new visas were issued during this period as reported.

The embassy assured transparency, accountability, and a commitment to fair treatment, rebutting efforts to tarnish its image. Allegations of hindering diplomatic efforts were addressed, with the embassy highlighting its efforts in securing humanitarian aid, online education scholarships, facilitating trade, and advocating for a broad-based government.

Notably, all diplomats from the Afghan Republic have left India, leaving only Taliban-affiliated diplomats attending online meetings. The fate of the mission, whether to maintain its closure or hand it over to Taliban diplomats, now rests with the Indian government, as per the Afghan Embassy.

The embassy concluded by expressing gratitude to the people of India and a commitment to exploring avenues to support Afghanistan in challenging times.

The closure was initially announced on November 1, citing “lack of resources” and the “failure to meet Afghanistan’s interests” by the Taliban regime.

The embassy denounced certain consulates working under Kabul’s instructions as serving the interests of an “illegitimate regime.”