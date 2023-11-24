Four Accused In 2019 Human Sacrifice Case Granted Bail In Assam

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, the Additional District and Sessions Judge has granted bail to four individuals accused in the shocking murder case at Guwahati’s Joy Durga temple during the Ambubachi Mela in 2019.

Pradeep Pathak (52), Mata Prasad Pandey (50), Suresh Paswan (56), and Bhaiyaram Maoriya (60) were among the nine arrested in April 2023 in connection to a human sacrifice incident at Joy Durga Mandir in Nilachal Hills, as per reports.

The gruesome discovery of an unidentified woman’s beheaded body on June 19, 2019, led to a suo-moto case registration and a thorough investigation, as reported.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah disclosed that Santi Shaw (64), a resident of Tatipara in West Bengal’s Hooghly, was identified as the victim by her son, Suresh Shaw. The victim had reportedly come to Kamakhya for the Ambubachi Mela in June 2019 and had been missing since

A special police team was reportedly formed to investigate the incident, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals in April 2023. The recent bail order pertains specifically to Pradeep Pathak, Mata Prasad Pandey, Suresh Paswan, and Bhaiyaram Maoriya.

As the legal process unfolds, the focus will shift to the upcoming trial and the pursuit of justice in a case that shocked the local community during the revered Ambubachi Mela.