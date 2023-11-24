Mass Termination Of 255 Illegal Appointees Rocks Arunachal’s Education Department

NET Web Desk

In a significant education crackdown, Arunachal Pradesh’s education department issued termination letters to 255 illegal appointees, including PRTs, TGTs, UDCs, LDCs, and MTSs, who were unlawfully appointed since 2020, in violation of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Recruitment Rules, 2018.

The terminations followed strict scrutiny and adherence to procedures, with show cause notices issued initially, as informed by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak.

Education Minister Taba Tedir emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards such wrongdoing, calling backdoor appointments not only illegal but also a potential threat to society.

Siang district had the highest number of illegal appointments (102 cases), prompting a broader investigation into similar cases in other districts.

The issue reportedly surfaced in March 2021 when Congress MLA Ninong Ering raised concerns about rampant illegal appointments, leading to Chief Minister Pema Khandu promising strict action.

Subsequent revelations by student unions and the Youth Congress triggered a Special Investigation Cell (SIC) probe, as reported.

As of now, the SIC has made arrests in connection with illegal appointments in Longding and Anjaw districts but facing challenges in Changlang and Siang districts, as per information.

Moreover, allegations of selective arrests have been denied by the SIC.