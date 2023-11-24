Tripura Man Gets 2.5 Years In Jail For Possessing Brown Sugar & Cough Syrup

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 24, 2023: A man who was caught with 2.5 grams of brown sugar and 228 bottles of cough syrup in Dharmanagar under North Tripura district in 2020 has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and a fine of Rs 5,000 by a special court on Friday. The court also ordered him to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The convict identified as Mintu Das, resident of Tripura’s Chanthai in Kailashahar sub-division under Unakoti district, was nabbed by the locals on December 21, 2020, near the Indira Sarani next to Office Tilla Kalibari in Dharmanagar. He was carrying two black bags and a sack, which aroused suspicion among the locals. When they tried to question him, he attempted to flee but was caught and handed over to the police.

The Dharmanagar police station staff seized the bags and the sack from him and found 2.5 grams of brown sugar and 228 bottles of cough syrup inside them. They registered a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent him to judicial custody.

The case was handled by Public Prosecutor Partha Pratim Pal for the government. The special judge of North District, Angshuman Debbarma, pronounced the verdict after examining 12 witnesses and the evidence presented by the prosecution.