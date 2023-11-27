Assam’s Goalpara District Hosts Spectacular 100 Drums Wangala Festival

NET Web Desk

The 2nd edition of the 100 Drums Wangala festival in Chotipara, Goalpara district, witnessed a vibrant celebration as thousands of spectators from Assam and Meghalaya flocked to the event.

This two-day extravaganza, organized by the Garo Cultural Forum and Garo Students’ Union, showcased a rich tapestry of traditional dances and rhythmic drum performances, as reported.

Ten Garo Wangala Dance troupes, hailing from areas like Bongaigaon, Boko, and Meghalaya, captivated the audience with their cultural expressions, as per sources.

The pinnacle of the festival was reportedly the dance competition, where the Gondenggre Wangala troupe of Dadenggre claimed victory, showcasing their prowess in the traditional art form.

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, serving as the chief guest, delivered a poignant message on the importance of preserving and cherishing Garo culture, as informed.

Notably, the festival’s highlights included a spellbinding 100 drums dance, a testament to the cultural richness of the region.

The grand conclusion of the event featured a Wangala dance, bringing together dignitaries, including Minister Rakkam Sangma.

Desal Bimik R Marak, President of Garo Cultural Forum, emphasized the festival’s continued presence in Assam, emphasizing its role in promoting Garo culture deeply rooted in expressing gratitude for the harvest to the Sun god.