Hamas Releases 58 Hostages In Exchange For Release Of 117 Palestinian Prisoners

As truce between Israel and Hamas enters its fourth and final day today, Hamas till yesterday has released a total of 58 hostages in exchange for the release of 117 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas says it is seeking to extend the current four-day pause in fighting with Israel and Israel’s Prime Minister has also said the original agreement could be extended, as per reports.

Under the terms of the original truce agreement, Hamas needs to release an additional 10 hostages for each additional day’s pause in the fighting, as reported.

More Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners are due to be released today, on the final day of the current truce period, as per reports.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said the US will push to extend the pause in fighting, allowing more hostages to be released and aid to reach Gaza.