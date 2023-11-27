Jal Jeevan Mission: Tripura gets remarkable 5-star recognition

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 27, 2023: In a comprehensive evaluation of the on-ground execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) schemes in Tripura, a delegation led by Dr. Jai Bhagwan and Dr. Sanjeev Agarwal, National WASH Experts from the Union Ministry of Water Power, visited 16 panchayat areas in Bamutia, Mohanpur, Lefunga, and Belbari blocks from November 18 to November 24, 2023.

The delegation, accompanied by Tripura Government’s WSSO Officer Rajeev Majumder and other key officials, conducted in-depth interviews with local panchayat representatives, teachers, and project beneficiaries to gauge the actual progress of the initiatives.

During the visit, the team assessed the quality of project implementation, including the training of five women representatives at the village level. Expressing contentment, the delegation commended the water quality tests conducted by FTK and applauded the efficient liquid waste management practices in the region.

Before concluding their visit yesterday, the delegation held a crucial meeting with Abhishek Singh, Secretary of the PWD (DWS) Office. They designated 15 out of the 16 panchayats as Five-Star and the remaining one as Four-Star, recognizing the commendable implementation of water laboratories and projects at the state level.

The state of Tripura currently boasts FHTC connectivity to 72.21% of households in rural areas, surpassing the national average of 70.91%. In a bid to further strengthen project implementation, Secretary Abhishek Singh will convene a progress review meeting with all engineering officers of the department on November 27, 2023. The Central Government’s delegation expressed confidence in Tripura’s commitment to advancing these crucial projects in the days to come.