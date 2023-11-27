Tripura: A.K. Mishra Meet CM Dr. Manik Saha To Bolster Indigenous Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 27, 2023: Focusing to strategize and devise comprehensive plans for the development of indigenous communities in Tripura, A.K. Mishra, retired IPS and Adviser (Northeast) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), engaged in a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday.

During the high-level discussions, the participants delved into initiatives aimed at uplifting the indigenous population of Tripura. Dr. Saha, in a subsequent statement, underscored the exchange of ideas on crucial aspects such as government budget allocation, educational initiatives, and overall development, with a special emphasis on areas densely populated by indigenous communities.

In an effort to ensure a holistic approach, Dr. Saha requested A.K. Mishra to actively engage with representatives from various indigenous communities. Additionally, Mishra was encouraged to establish connections with leaders from the indigenous wings of all political parties and student organizations.

The objective is to provide Mishra with a profound understanding of the challenges faced by these communities. Dr. Saha emphasized the significance of fostering development and expressed optimism that, irrespective of their backgrounds, all communities would stand united. He stressed the importance of resolving differences through constructive discussions, showcasing a commitment to inclusive and harmonious development in Tripura.