Tripura: Tragic Blaze Engulfs Capital City’s Market; CM Dr. Manik Saha Assures Aid for Affected Traders

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 27, 2023: In a devastating incident late on Sunday night, a fierce fire tore through the bustling Battala market, reducing approximately 150 vegetable shops to ashes. The inferno also claimed 15 to 20 grocery stores and other establishments in its destructive path. The blaze, which reportedly ignited around 1 am, prompted a swift response from local traders and the fire department.

Upon learning of the incident, six fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene to combat the flames. After strenuous efforts, firefighters managed to bring the fire under control, but not before a substantial portion of the market succumbed to the relentless inferno. The cause of the fire remains unknown, though initial suspicions point towards an electrical short circuit.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha wasted no time in visiting the site early this morning. He engaged with affected traders, surveying the extensive damage across the market. Speaking to the press after the visit, the Chief Minister revealed that the estimated loss amounted to around one and a half crores of rupees. He expressed gratitude to the firefighters for their prompt response, acknowledging that their timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading further.

The Chief Minister assured the affected traders of government support and pledged to explore ways to expedite their return to business. Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumdar and the local corporator accompanied the Chief Minister during his on-site inspection.

Meanwhile, members of the CPIM team also visited the market to assess the aftermath of the fire. Left leadership representative Manik Dey called for a thorough investigation into the fire’s origin and advocated for a comprehensive solution to address the challenges faced by traders in the market.

In the wake of this tragic fire, the affected traders, who have lost not just their livelihoods but everything they owned, issued an appeal to the government for assistance. Their plea underscores the urgent need for support to rebuild and recover from this catastrophic event.