Tripura: Two Including Indigo Airlines Employee Arrested In Major Drug Seizure At Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 27, 2023: The Tripura Police on Monday apprehended two individuals, including an employee of Indigo Airlines, in connection with the seizure of cannabis valued at Rs 3 lakh at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala city.

The Airport police station acted swiftly on a tip about the potential smuggling of cannabis out of the state. Upon conducting a thorough search, authorities discovered 20 kg of dry ganja in the possession of Sudip Debbarma.

Nelson Jamatia, identified as an executive security officer at Indigo Airlines, was also taken into custody for his alleged involvement in aiding and abetting the smuggling operation.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmita Pandey of the New Capital Complex stated that an investigation has been initiated, and a case has been filed against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Both individuals were produced before the court, where authorities sought remand for further interrogation. SDPO Pandey hinted at the possibility of more revelations emerging during the remand process, suggesting that additional individuals might be connected to the broader smuggling ring.

This incident underscores the vigilance of the Tripura Police in combating illicit activities and ensuring the security of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.