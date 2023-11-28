Assam CM Sarma Announces Assam-Nagaland Partnership For Upcoming Hornbill Festival

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that Assam is set to join forces with Nagaland as a partner state for the upcoming Hornbill Festival.

Sarma took to his X social media handle to share this news and also mentioned the festival being emerged as one of the greatest platforms to showcase the shared cultural heritage of North East.

Notably, this annual celebration in Nagaland is renowned for vividly presenting Naga culture through traditional music, dance, and diverse performances.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio welcomed the collaboration, emphasizing the festival’s significance in showcasing the shared cultural heritage of the Northeast,

as reported.

With contributions from various tribes, the Hornbill Festival attracts global attention, offering a vibrant and entertaining portrayal of Naga culture.