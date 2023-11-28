Assam To Award 27,183 HSLC Achievers With ₹15,000 Cash Prize Each On Nov 29

NET Web Desk

The Government of Assam is set to confer the Anundoram Baruah Award to 27,183 meritorious HSLC students, recognizing their achievements with a ₹15,000 cash prize each.

The ceremony, to be attended by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, will take place on November 29 at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati, and simultaneously across other districts, as reported.

Additionally, the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award will distribute 35,775 scooters to accomplished Class 12 students on November 30 at the Dibrugarh District Library Auditorium, presided over by Ashok Singhal, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation, as per reports.

Notably, these initiatives aim to encourage and reward academic excellence in the state.