NEPMU Halts Petroleum Supplies To Meghalaya Amid Alleged Police Harassment

NET Web Desk

The North East Petroleum Mazdoor Union (NEPMU) has announced a suspension of petroleum product supplies to Meghalaya, in response to alleged harassment of oil tanker drivers by the Meghalaya Police.

The union, in a letter addressed to the Minister of Food, Civil Supply, and Consumer Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, outlined the grievances and declared a cessation of petroleum product supplies to Meghalaya, effective from November 29.

According to the NEPMU, incidents of mistreatment by Meghalaya Police personnel have been reported in Ri Bhoi district, particularly starting from 18th Mile since November 24. The union claims that oil tanker drivers and helpers have been subjected to undue torture, with instances of forced detention of loaded tankers without proper justification.This, in turn, has created challenges for the tanker crews, instilling fear among drivers about taking up loads of petroleum products and entering Meghalaya.

NEPMU General Secretary Ramen Das expressed concern about the alleged harassment, emphasizing that while the union supports lawful actions against any proven malpractices, innocent individuals should not face unwarranted mistreatment.

Moreover, the union claims to have received reports from reliable sources indicating that police personnel have resorted to physical torture when drivers deny allegations, extracting statements and photographs forcefully.

In response to these issues, NEPMU has decided not to load petroleum products from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) in favor of Meghalaya from November 29, 2023.

This suspension will reportedly persist until a resolution is achieved in addressing the concerns raised by the union.