Sikkim Tops NatGeo ‘Cool List 2024’ As Asia’s Premier Destination

Sikkim, a northeastern state of India nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, claims the top spot on National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s ‘Cool List 2024’ for Asia, surpassing destinations like Tainan and Xi’an to become the number one must-visit destination in Asia for 2024.

This recognition underscores Sikkim’s allure, blending untouched natural beauty, rich biodiversity, and warm hospitality.

Boasting tranquil landscapes, iconic monasteries, and the third-highest peak, Mount Khangchendzonga, Sikkim caters to diverse travelers, from nature enthusiasts to adventure seekers.

The state’s commitment to sustainable tourism, vibrant festivals, and a mix of Bhutia, Lepcha, and Nepali cultures make it a must-visit destination for 2024, offering a unique and enriching experience.

