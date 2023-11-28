Tripura: Agartala Science City To Get Science Park & Planetarium With Rs 50.29 Crore Funding, Says CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 28, 2023: The Tripura State Science and Technology Council (TSSC) has received a sanction of Rs 10.29 crore from the North Eastern Council (NEC) to set up a science park in Agartala Science City. The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has also sanctioned Rs 40 crore for developing theme-based galleries and a planetarium in the Science City. These were some of the key announcements made at the 37th Executive Committee meeting of the TSSC, chaired by Chief Minister Professor (Dr) Manik Saha, on Tuesday.

The meeting, held in the 1st meeting room of the Secretariat, was attended by the Chief Secretary of the Department of Science, Technology and Environment VG Jenner, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Pradip Kumar Chakraborty, Director of Higher Education Department NC Sharma, and officials of concerned departments. The meeting discussed the success, progress, future plans and new initiatives of the TSSC, with a focus on popularizing science and technology among students and the general public.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha stressed the need for regular review and coordination of the science and technology development programs in the state. He said that the Department of Science, Technology and Environment should create action plans and work with the related departments involved in the development work. This would speed up the implementation and increase the success rate of the development programs, he added.

The Director of Science, Technology and Environment Department Animesh Das gave a detailed presentation on the current situation and plans of the TSSC. He informed the meeting that the modernization and development of Sukanta Academy was going on, and that an innovation hub and a science center had been opened in Udaipur. He also said that a common facility center had been set up at Chesrimai in Charilam block for the production of water filter candles, and that women were being trained in various technology-based fields for livelihood opportunities and empowerment through common facility centers in Charilam and Killa blocks. He further mentioned the plan to strengthen the Tripura Space Application Center as a center of excellence.

He also reported that a ‘Meet the Scientist’ program was organized in the state last year, and that the beautification of the entrance of Agartala Science City was in progress. He said that five technology-based equipments had been installed in the common facility center at Chesrimai, and that water filters had been distributed among the beneficiaries. He also highlighted the main projects of the TSSC that were discussed in detail in the meeting.