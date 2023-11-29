Arunachal CM Khandu And US Ambassador Eric To Inaugurate ‘Hump World War-II’ Museum In Pasighat

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh’s oldest town, Pasighat is all set to witness a historic event as Chief Minister Pema Khandu, via his official social handle, announced his journey to inaugurate the ‘Hump World War-II’ museum.

The inauguration, reportedly to take place today, will be graced by the presence of US Ambassador to India, HE Eric Garcetti.

Notably, the museum, a distinctive endeavor is poised to exhibit remnants of aircraft lost during World War II in the rugged terrains of Arunachal Pradesh, as reported.

This event not only commemorates the historical significance of the region but also highlights international collaboration in preserving and showcasing wartime relics.

As Pasighat prepares for this momentous occasion, anticipation is high, with locals and dignitaries alike looking forward to the unveiling of a museum that promises to be a testament to the enduring legacy of World War II in this picturesque corner of India.