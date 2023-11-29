Assam Police Seize Narcotic Cough Syrup Worth Rs 2 Crore, Arrest Two At Border Checkpoint

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, November 29, 2023: Assam Police achieved a major success in their anti-drug operation on Wednesday, when they intercepted a 12-wheeler lorry carrying narcotic cough syrup at the Churaibari Police Watch Post on the Assam-Tripura border.

The lorry, which was travelling from Guwahati to Agartala, was stopped at the Naka Point around 4:15 PM and searched by the police. They found 40,000 bottles of Phensedyl and Eskuf cough syrup, which are banned substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be Rs 2 crore.

The police also arrested two persons in connection with the drug smuggling case. One of them is the driver of the lorry, identified as Nazir Uddin (27), son of Abdul Ali Bari, a resident of East Fulbari village under Churaibari police station in Tripura. The other is Anup Tantubai, a labourer who was engaged in irregular search at the checkpoint. The police suspect that Anup was in contact with the driver and was trying to help him cross the border with the drugs. Anup’s house is in Bangraltal area under Assam Churaibari watch post.

Both the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and will be produced before the Karimganj CJM court on Thursday. The police have also launched an investigation to trace the source and destination of the drugs and to nab the other members of the racket.