Delhi Man Covers 17,700 Kms, Reaches Nagaland For Blood Donation Awareness

In a fight for noble cause, Kiran Verma, a 48-year-old man from Delhi, is on a mission to cover 21,000 kilometers across India on foot, raising awareness about blood donation.

Starting his journey in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28, 2021, Verma reached Nagaland, advocating for increased blood donors due to low donation rates and a high prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the state, as reported.

In Kohima, Verma emphasized the need for more donors, expressing concern about the limited participation despite the presence of only six blood banks in the state, as per reports.

He further mentioned that the goal of this mission is to ensure that “Nobody should die waiting for blood in India after 31st December 2025.”

Moreover, Verma has reportedly set this deadline to encourage 5 million new blood donors by 2025, a target he believes is achievable.

Having donated blood 48 times since June 2017, Verma explained that walking symbolizes the seriousness of his mission, so he didn’t opt for a ride.

Notably, in Nagaland, he engaged with local residents, government officials, and ministers, including Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along.

Covering Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland in the Northeast, Verma plans to walk through Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and other regions, as per reports.

Reportedly, his journey has covered 17,700 kilometers so far.

Moreover, in 2017, he also launched “Simply Blood,” a virtual blood donation platform connecting donors and seekers in real-time without charges.