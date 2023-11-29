Elderly Man Dead, Wife Critical In Brutal Home Attack In Assam

NET Web Desk

A wave of shock has engulfed Assam’s Kokrajhar district following a horrifying attack on an elderly couple in their home, leaving one dead.

Tapan Chakraborty, a 70-year-old retired engineer from the agriculture department, and his wife Madhumita Chakraborty, a 65-year-old retired high school teacher, fell victim to individuals armed with sharp weapons, as per reports.

The assailants struck when the couple was alone at their residence and the attack has left Tapan Chakraborty dead, and his wife’s condition is reported to be critical.

Both victims were rushed to Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon, where Tapan succumbed to his injuries, as per reports.

The couple were reportedly alone during the assault, with son residing in Bengaluru, and their daughter in America.

As the police conduct investigations at the crime scene, a knife has been recovered, presumed to be the weapon used in the assault, as per reports.

The incident has sparked concerns among Kokrajhar residents about the prevailing law and order situation.

A local resident voiced these apprehensions, questioning the effectiveness of past police actions in similar cases.

The community is grappling with the unsettling reality that such violence can occur even within the heart of the town, prompting a collective call for reassessment and improvement of security measures.