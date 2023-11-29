Manipur’s Oldest Militant Group, UNLF, Signs Historic Peace Agreement With Indian Government

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah heralded a historic milestone on Wednesday as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur’s oldest militant group, signed a peace agreement with the Central government.

Shah expressed the significance of this achievement in a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the relentless efforts of the Modi government to establish lasting peace in the Northeast.

The peace accord unfolded in New Delhi, marking a new chapter in the region’s pursuit of fulfillment, as per sources.

This development closely followed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banning UNLF, along with several other extremist organizations. The decision was prompted by concerns that these groups were involved in attacks, killings of security forces, police, and civilians in Manipur, posing a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Founded on November 24, 1964, under the leadership of Areambam Samrendra Singh, UNLF stands as the oldest Meitei insurgent group in Manipur. In the 1970s and 1980s, the group primarily focused on mobilization and recruitment. However, in 1990, a pivotal shift occurred as UNLF decided to embark on an armed struggle for the ‘liberation’ of Manipur from India, establishing the Manipur People’s Army (MPA) as its armed wing, as per reports.

Amit Shah extended a warm welcome to UNLF for choosing to renounce violence and join the democratic mainstream.