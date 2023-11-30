Arunachal WCD Minister Promotes Legal Child Adoption Awareness

NET Web Desk

During an event at the state banquet hall as part of National Adoption Awareness Month, Arunachal Women & Child Development (WCD) Minister Alo Libang urged prospective adoptive parents to opt for legal means in adopting children.

Commending the WCD department for extensive awareness campaigns, the minister directed them to leave no stone unturned in spreading legal adoption awareness throughout the state, as reported.

As a part of the initiative, Minister Libang reportedly released two informative videos focusing on ‘adoption and its punitive provisions,’ aimed at promoting adoption while educating the public on legal adoption processes.

Furthermore, WCD Director TP Loyi stressed the importance of legal adoption awareness for prospective parents, unveiling two videos to be shared across districts. She urged active participation in creating awareness and discouraging illegal adoption due to its punishable nature, as per sources.

During the month-long celebration, ICDS Deputy Director C Tangjang provided insights into the activities conducted by the WCD department at both state and district levels.

Nidhi Kataria from the Central Adoption Resource Authority highlighted the Adoption Regulations-2022, with a special focus on the adoption of older children. She stressed the importance of encouraging foster adoption for older children and providing counseling to prospective adoptive parents to ensure compliance with adoption rules and regulations, as per reports.

The event also reportedly featured an interactive session where members of specialized adoption agencies and prospective adoptive parents discussed various issues related to adoption.

Key attendees included WCD Secretary Mimum Tayeng, Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya, Nani Maria Society chairperson Desai Linggi, and Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society president Kani Nada Maling.