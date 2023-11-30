Four ULFA-I Members Surrender In Assam

NET Web Desk

Four members of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Wednesday surrendered at the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati.

They surrendered in the presence of Assam DGP GP Singh and other senior officials, as per reports.

Notably, the surrendered members, Bikram Axom alias Nayan Patmaut, Dipok Hatiboruah alias Dibya Axom, Montu Moran alias Latest Axom alias Kulang Moran and Palash Moran alias Gopal Axom were reportedly found with weapons and ammunition.

DGP Singh emphasized that it’s a “homecoming” rather than a surrender, highlighting the need for comprehensive rehabilitation beyond monetary support.

He also reportedly mentioned that the authorities aim to utilize their leadership skills for societal development.

As per reports, in 2023, a total of 11 ULFA(I) members have returned to mainstream society.