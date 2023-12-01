Rapid Rise In HIV Cases Grips Assam, Over 50% Linked To Injecting Drug Use

NET Web Desk

In a disconcerting trajectory, Assam finds itself grappling with a striking threefold surge in HIV-positive cases over the past three years, unveiling a deeply troubling surge in transmissions particularly among injecting drug users (IDUs).

From April to June 2023 alone, a staggering 50.8% of the 1,317 cases detected were intricately linked to IDUs, exceeding the national average of 9.03% by a concerning 2.21 %, as per reports.

The state’s HIV prevalence among IDUs stands at a disquieting 11.24%, as per revelations from the Mapping and Population Size Estimation 2022 Report of the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO).

Syed Iftikar Ahmed, the chairman of the AIDS Prevention Society in Guwahati, in a press meeting stressed the urgency for collaborative efforts across all sections of society to address this alarming scenario. The call extends beyond merely combating drug use; it aims to staunchly curb the rising tide of HIV transmissions, as reported.

Among the northeastern states, Mizoram reportedly has the highest adult HIV prevalence with 2.70%, followed by 1.36 % in Nagaland, 1.05% in Manipur, 0.39% in Meghalaya and 0.11% in Assam. The national average stands at 0.20 %.

The escalating number of HIV-positive cases among drug users in Assam paints a grim picture, evolving from a modest 6% in 2020-21 to a deeply concerning 43.7% in 2022-23.

The situation calls for a united front from healthcare authorities, policymakers, and civil society to implement effective measures and alleviate the escalating public health concerns.