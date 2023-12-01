Tripura: Mysterious Death Of Three Members In A Family; Investigation Underway

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 01, 2023: In a devastating incident, the lifeless bodies of three family members were found in their residence near Thakurpara School in Melaghar under Sepahijala district of Tripura, sending shockwaves through the local community on Friday. The victims have been identified as Chintaharan Pal (70), his wife Pratima Pal (50), and their daughter Monika Pal (20).

The incident took place when Chintaharan Pal, a potter turned mid-day meal worker at Thakurpara School, did not report to work on the fateful morning. Concerned colleagues visited his home but received no response. Alarmed by the unusual silence, neighbours intervened and found the grim scene inside the Pal residence.

The police swiftly responded to the distress call, recovering the bodies and transporting them to the hospital for post-mortem examinations. The nature of the incident, whether it was a case of suicide or murder, remains unclear, prompting authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the seemingly unnatural deaths.

Chintaharan Pal’s daughter, Monika, faced physical challenges but persevered in her education, managing to pursue studies up to the college level despite obstacles. Tragically, her academic journey was cut short. The community is left grappling with shock and grief as they await the results of the autopsies to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.