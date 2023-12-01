Tripura’s Agartala Government Medical College & GBP Hospital Unveils Massive Expansion, Boosts Bed Capacity To 1413

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 01, 2023: In a groundbreaking development, the Agartala Government Medical College and G.B.P. Government Hospital are set to undergo a significant expansion in their infrastructure, thanks to a dedicated initiative by the state government. The current bed capacity of the hospital, which stands at 727, is slated to almost double, reaching a commendable 1413 beds.

This decision comes in response to the escalating number of patients seeking medical care at this premier healthcare facility in the state. The government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services aligns with the overarching goal of infrastructural development in the health sector, as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of this initiative, the hospital’s Medicine Department will witness a substantial increase in bed capacity, soaring from 120 to 280 beds. Similarly, the General Surgery Department is set to expand from 120 to 180 beds, the Pediatric Department from 60 to 80 beds, and the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department from 114 to 132 beds. Notably, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and post-operative care beds will experience a significant boost, rising from 58 to 112 beds.

Simultaneously, each of the seven super-specialty departments, including Urology, Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Neurology, CTVS, Nephrology, and Cardiology, will receive an allocation of 20 beds, totaling 140 beds. Additionally, other departments across the hospital will witness an increase of 234 beds.

This strategic decision underscores the state government’s unwavering commitment to providing accessible and top-notch healthcare services to the growing population, setting the stage for a transformative phase in the region’s medical landscape.