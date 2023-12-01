TSR Forces Are The pride Of Tripura, Says CM Dr Manik Saha At Passing Out Parade

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 01, 2023: Tripura Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday praised the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) forces for their exemplary role in countering terrorism, maintaining law and order, and serving the people of the state. He said that the TSR forces are the pride of Tripura and have a reputation across the country.

He was speaking at the passing out parade of the 14th and 15th battalions of TSR at AC Ramarao Training Center in RK Nagar on Friday. He congratulated the 1,413 recruits, including 137 women, who have completed their rigorous training in four centers in the state.

Dr. Saha said that the TSR force was formed in 1984 in the style of the central force, with chivalry and camaraderie as its core mission. He said that the TSR jawans have been deployed along the international border, in industrial areas, and in various states as per the demands of the Union Home Ministry. He also said that the TSR force has been honoured with President’s Colours in 2011, becoming the fourth state in the country to achieve this honour.

The Chief Minister said that the TSR force is playing an important role in bringing administrative facilities to the remote areas of the state, and also encouraging the youth to join police and central forces. He said that the TSR jawans have also excelled in sports, achieving national and international level achievements.

He said that the TSR and Tripura Police have successfully combated terrorist activities in the last two years, with 24 terrorists and their accomplices surrendering. He said that there are plans to deploy TSR jawans in Agartala city and other urban areas, and also to set up housing for them in various locations.

The passing out parade ceremony was attended by Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha, State DGP Amitabh Ranjan, and other senior defence officials. The CM congratulated the TSR jawans on their achievement.