Assam CM Honors Ahom Ruler Su-Ka-Pha On Asom Divas

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorated Assam Divas, extending heartfelt greetings to the people of the state via a message on social media platform X.

Celebrating the occasion on December 2, Sarma emphasized the profound contributions of Ahom ruler Swargadeo Chalong Su-Ka-Pha, as reported.

He lauded Su-Ka-Pha’s establishment of ‘Greater Assam’ through principles of harmony, good governance, and unity, urging citizens to follow the path set by this historical figure, as per reports.

In his message, CM Sarma conveyed, “On Assam Day (Su-Ka-Pha Day), I pay tribute to the founder of the Ahom kingdom, and I wish the people of Assam all the best. May his ideals continue to inspire us to build a beautiful and prosperous Assam.”

Assam Divas, also known as Asom Divas, reportedly holds historical significance, marking the formation of the Indian state of Assam in 1963.

The occasion allows reflection on the state’s unique identity and rich cultural heritage.

Following the States Reorganization Act of 1956, Nagaland and Meghalaya were separated from Assam on December 2, 1963, shaping the Assam we recognize today, as reported.

In sum, Asom Divas becomes a significant occasion for paying homage to the diverse culture, tea plantations, wildlife reserves, and traditional art forms, emphasizing the unity and diversity that define the state.