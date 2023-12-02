Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rocks Tripura: Residents Feel Intense Shaking

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2023: In a seismic event that rippled through Bangladesh, North Eastern India, and parts of Myanmar, an earthquake struck at 9:05:31 local time on Saturday, sending tremors across Tripura, India.

The capital city, Agartala, experienced the quake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale, originating from a depth of 55 km in Ramganj, Bangladesh, according to the Google Android Earthquake alert system.

Residents felt the ground shake for several seconds, prompting moments of panic among the citizens. No reports of damage have been received as of now.

Meanwhile, in a separate seismic occurrence, Ladakh experienced an earthquake at 8:25 am on Saturday, registering a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale.