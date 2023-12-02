Tripura Opposition Leader Animesh Debbarma Urges CM Dr Manik Saha To Investigate Mysterious Family Tragedy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2023: Opposition Leader Animesh Debbarma has written a formal letter to the Chief Minister, urging a thorough investigation into the peculiar demise of three members of a single family. The victims, identified as Chintaharan Pal (70), his wife Pratima Pal (50), and their daughter Monika Pal (20), were found lifeless in their residence in Melaghar Thakurpara School area.

This morning, Debbarma visited the grieving household and engaged in discussions with neighbours to glean more insights into the tragic incident.

According to his letter to the Chief Minister, Debbarma expressed concern over the alleged coercion faced by Pratima Pal, who worked as part of the mid-day meal staff at Thakurpara School. The opposition leader asserted that the deaths were not a result of financial hardship but were linked to external pressures imposed by unidentified troublemakers.

Chintaharan Pal, a potter by trade, had recently taken up the role of assisting with mid-day meals at Thakurpara School, alongside his wife Pratibha Pal. The family also engaged in crafting idols at their residence.

The grim discovery unfolded yesterday when Chintaharan Pal failed to report for work. Concerned colleagues, accompanied by neighbors, entered the Pal residence to find the three family members lifeless in their beds. Promptly, law enforcement was notified, and the bodies were subsequently transported to the hospital for post-mortem examinations. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined pending autopsy results.

Debbarma, in his letter, implored the Chief Minister to order a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the family’s demise, citing suspicions of external interference. The community remains on edge as authorities delve into the intricacies of this unsettling tragedy.