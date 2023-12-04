BJP Secures Sweeping Victory In Hindi Belt States, Crediting Demise Of “Caste Politics”: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 04, 2023: In a landslide win, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in three crucial states within the Hindi belt, attributing its success to the decline of “caste politics.” Tripura’s Chief Minister, Dr. Manik Saha, commended the impact of the “Modi guarantee” during a press briefing at the party’s state headquarters here in Agartala on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Saha remarked, “Opposition parties made extensive efforts to exploit caste politics in the recent state elections, but their strategies failed to yield results. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his efficient delivery of services and welfare programs, once again showcased his leadership acumen.”

Chief Minister asserted, “The Prime Minister advocates recognizing only four castes: Women, Youth, Farmer, and Poor. The ‘Modi guarantee’ struck a chord with voters, leading to decisive victories in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. If we view these results as the semi-finals, the inevitable outcome of the finals—the 2024 Lok Sabha polls—is apparent.”

Dr. Saha pointed out the BJP’s escalating vote shares across states, stating, “In Chhattisgarh, the BJP secured 46.27%, 48.55% in Rajasthan, and 41.69% in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, the BJP garnered 13.90% of the votes.”

“In contrast, the Left parties performed poorly in this electoral contest, securing less than one percent of the total vote share in all states, signaling a clear rejection by the voters”, he added.

Confident of BJP’s victory in both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura, Dr. Saha said, “I have no doubt that the BJP will win both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura.”

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee warned the INDIA alliance to expect a national blow in 2024.