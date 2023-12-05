Bangladeshi Youth Arrested For Drug Smuggling In Tripura; 900 Yaba Tablets Seized

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 05, 2023: In a significant development, law enforcement authorities in Tripura apprehended a Bangladeshi youth involved in illegal entry and drug smuggling on Tuesday.

Acting on undisclosed intelligence, the Sonamura police station launched an operation in the Tripura’s Kulubari area under Sepahijala district, resulting in the arrest of Arian Hossain.

During the operation, the police successfully recovered a substantial quantity of drugs, specifically nine hundred Yaba tablets, from the apprehended individual. Preliminary investigations suggest that Arian Hossain is linked to the drug trade in Bangladesh.

According to a police official, the arrest was made based on information indicating Arian Hossain’s involvement in drug dealing upon entering India. Interrogations revealed that the accused had entered Tripura illegally, lacking any valid documents.

The police filed a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Passport Act, and he will be presented before the court for further legal proceedings.

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat cross-border illegal activities, particularly in the realm of drug trafficking. Authorities remain vigilant in safeguarding the region from such illicit endeavours.