Guwahati Gears Up For Annual Assam Book Fair Starting December 29

NET Web Desk

The much-anticipated annual Assam Book Fair to commence from December 29 at the Assam Engineering Institute field in Chandmari, Guwahati, spanning 12 days, as announced by the Publication Board Assam during a press conference on Monday.

Anticipating a diverse array of literary offerings, the book fair is set to host traders not only from different corners of the state but also from across borders, as per reports.

Renowned publishing entities like Penguin and Oxford have already extended their interest in participating, underscoring the fair’s growing international allure, as per sources.

Approximately 25 outlets from various regions outside the state and an additional 15 from Dhaka, Bangladesh, are slated to enrich the fair’s cultural tapestry.

In a testament to the significance of the event, the state government has reportedly allocated a generous financial grant of Rs. 33 lakhs, for three book fairs affirming its commitment to fostering the literary landscape.

The literary gala is set to be graced by the esteemed presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, and other luminaries from the literary realm.

As the countdown to December 29 begins, the Assam Book Fair promises to be a melting pot of ideas, stories, and cultural exchange.