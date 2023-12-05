Sikkim Emerges As India’s Safest State, Reports Only 9 Murders In 2022

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, celebrated for its cultural tapestry, emerges as India’s safest state, recording a mere 9 murders in 2022, according to the recently released India Crime Rate 2022 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In a stark contrast, Bihar leads with 2,930 murders followed by Maharashtra with 2,295, Madhya Pradesh with 1,978, and Rajasthan with 1,834. Even West Bengal reported 1,696 murders, placing sikkim below these states, as per reports.

Beyond low murder rates, Sikkim’s overall crime landscape is reportedly commendable. With 549 IPC crimes, the state boasts a crime rate of 80.3 per lakh population, coupled with an impressive 55.5% chargesheeting rate.

Moreover, Sikkim excels in SLL crimes too, reporting 270 cases with a staggering 98.2% chargesheeting rate.

Parsing specific crime categories, Sikkim stands out with only 4 reported rape cases and a complete absence of unlawful assembly incidents, as reported.

Property-related offenses remain minimal, totaling 86 cases in 2022. Crimes against women are virtually nonexistent under key acts, including The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, and The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, as reported.

Additionally, in social legislation, Sikkim reports minimal cases under The Juvenile Justice Care and Protection of Children Act, 2000 & 2015, and The Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986, as per reports.

Amidst rising concerns over arms and explosives-related acts nationwide, Sikkim maintains control, reporting only 5 cases.

With minimal crime rates, Sikkim now stands as a beacon of safety, setting a standard for others and reaffirming its position as a peaceful state in the nation.