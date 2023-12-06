13 Lives Laid To Rest In Mass Cremation After Suspected Militant Attack In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident at Leithao Village, Tengnoupal district of Manipur, 13 lives were claimed by suspected Kuki militants.

The final rites were solemnly conducted at Torongthel in Andro constituency, Imphal East district.

The mass cremation, commencing at 3:30 am today, saw the mortal remains brought to the site after post-mortem conducted at JNIMS following a poignant procession from Imphal, covering around 30 km.

The procession reportedly faced delays as locals gathered along the route to pay floral tributes to the departed souls.

The burial site was reached around 2:30 am, where the assembled crowd received the bodies with profound respect.

Following fitting tributes, the 13 individuals were laid to rest at 3:30 am.

This somber event underscores the need for addressing security concerns in the region.