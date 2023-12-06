Meghalaya’s ‘Lakadong Turmeric’ Receives GI Tag

NET Web Desk

In a significant development, Meghalaya’s prized Lakadong turmeric has been granted the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag, according to the state’s Agriculture Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh.

Alongside Lakadong turmeric, three other cultural elements—Garo Dakmanda, a traditional garment worn by Garo women; Chubitchi, a rice-based fermented drink integral to Garo community celebrations; and Larnai pottery, crafted from black clay in Larnai village are conferred with GI tag, as informed by Minister.

Lakadong turmeric, celebrated for its impressive 6.8 to 7.5 percent curcumin content, has earned the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, mainly thriving in Meghalaya’s Lakadong region within Jaintia Hills. Lyngdoh emphasised the GI tag’s potential to boost marketing, ensuring consumers access the authentic product.

Notably, Lakadong farmer Trinity Saioo, a recipient of the Padma Shri in 2021, expressed joy and appreciation towards Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for championing the promotion of Lakadong turmeric.

She anticipates that the GI tag will enhance the competitiveness of Lakadong farmers in both domestic and international markets, thereby creating more livelihood opportunities.