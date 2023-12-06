Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Commemorates 68th Tirodhan Diwas, Emphasizes Relevance Of Dr. BR Ambedkar’s Legacy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 06, 2023: Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday celebrated the 68th ‘Tirodhan Diwas’ of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Tripura State Museum premises, underscoring the enduring significance of Ambedkar’s work for the welfare of the backward class and Dalit communities. The commemorative event, held today, saw various dignitaries paying homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

At the commencement of the program, Chief Minister Manik Saha honoured Dr. Ambedkar by garlanding and offering floral tributes at his statue. The ceremony witnessed the participation of notable figures such as Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Acting Sabhadipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Haridulal Acharya, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Principal Secretary of SC Welfare Department BS Mishra, Director Asim Saha, Director of Tourism Department Tapan Kumar Das, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department Bimal Das, Sadar SDM Arup Deb, students from various hostels, and representatives of various social organizations.

Reflecting on the occasion, Chief Minister Manik Saha acknowledged Dr Ambedkar’s monumental contributions to the upliftment of Dalits, neglected, and backward sections of society. Describing him as a prolific writer, astute politician, philosopher, and multi-talented individual, Saha emphasized that Ambedkar’s efforts continue to resonate today.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to advancing Dr. Ambedkar’s vision. He noted that the Prime Minister has initiated various projects aimed at improving the socio-economic status of backward classes and marginalized communities. The Schedule Caste Welfare Department in the state has concurrently implemented multifaceted programs for the holistic development of the Schedule Caste community.

In closing, Chief Minister Saha urged the present generation to draw inspiration from Dr. Ambedkar’s life, citing his exemplary ability to overcome obstacles. He emphasized the continued relevance of Ambedkar’s principles and encouraged the populace to follow in his footsteps.