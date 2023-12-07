73 Year Old Assam Freedom Fighter’s Daughter Declared Indian After 3-Year Legal Battle

NET Web Desk

In a triumphant resolution to a prolonged legal ordeal, Seje Bala Ghosh, a 73-year-old woman from Assam’s Bongaigaon district, has successfully affirmed her Indian citizenship, a daunting three-year struggle after a Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) notice in March 2020 labeled her as an illegal migrant from Bangladesh.

Seje Bala explained, “Two people showed up during COVID, asking for my signature, thinking it was a government document. I signed, only realizing later it was from the Foreigners’ Tribunal. Then, I had to dive into legal complexities, sharing records proving my family’s Assamese roots pre-1951.”

Documents presented included a Refugee Registration certificate, a passport, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of 1951, voter lists spanning from 1958 to 2020, a Donation Slip from 1962, and various identity and lineage certificates, as reported.

Despite a broken leg, she reportedly pressed on in court from a wheelchair.

On November 4, 2023, the FT delivered its verdict, acknowledging the validity of her documents and officially declaring her not a foreigner, as reported.

This decision not only restored her citizenship but also served as a testament to her father’s legacy as a freedom fighter.

Living alone, Seje Bala found strength in faith and support from neighbors and her nephew, Gopal Ghosh, throughout this challenging period.

Expressing the emotional toll of the ordeal, Seje Bala conveyed her indignation over the insult to her father’s sacrifices for the nation.

Her case sheds light on the complexities of citizenship issues in Assam and the resilience required to affirm one’s belonging.