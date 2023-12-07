Arunachal’s Devi Dada Makes History As State’s First Certified Rafting And Kayaking Guide By IRF

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable feat for Arunachal Pradesh, Devi Dada has secured the prestigious title of the first certified rafting and kayaking guide from the state, by International Rafting Federation (IRF), the global authority on rafting.

Reportedly, Dada attained her Level 3 certification during the IRF guide, training & education (GTE) course held in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Hailing from the remote Dada village in the East Kameng district, she currently serves as an assistant instructor with Wet N Wild Explorations, an adventure company based in Leh (Ladakh) and also actively works as a kayaking and rafting guide on the Ganga River in Rishikesh when the rafting season is closed in Ladakh in winter, as per reports.

Notably, she has received an international invitation to work in France for the 2024 season but has opted to gain further experience before embarking on this venture in the 2025 season, as reported.

Expressing her joy over the IRF certification, Dada shared, “I mostly work in Ladakh’s rivers, such as Zanskar and Indus. I started taking this field seriously in 2022 and haven’t looked back since. While pursuing my studies, I credit my success to my teacher Tsering Chotak, owner of Wet N Wild Explorations, whose guidance has been invaluable.”

Currently exploring the Siang River with her guide Tsering Chotak , Dada’s groundbreaking achievement highlights the growing prowess of adventure sports enthusiasts from Arunachal Pradesh on the global stage.