Centre Grants Rs 717 Crore Boost For Comprehensive Development In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 07, 2023: In a significant stride towards holistic development, the state is witnessing unprecedented growth under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha. The Central Government has given its nod to five pivotal projects, allocating a substantial Rs 717 crore for their swift implementation, ushering in a new era of progress.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has officially sanctioned Rs 717 crore for these people-centric initiatives, a move that signifies a strong commitment to the welfare of the state’s citizens.

Expressing his gratitude on Facebook, Chief Minister Dr. Saha stated, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Double Engine Government is tirelessly working to enhance the quality of life for the people of Tripura. In line with this commitment, the DoNER ministry has granted Rs 717 crore for five transformative projects.”

Dr. Saha extended sincere thanks to both the Prime Minister and the DoNER Ministry on behalf of the people of Tripura for this substantial financial boost.

The projects approved by the DoNER Ministry include Rs 202 crores for the establishment of a Dental College in Agartala, Rs 192 crores for a 200-bedded Mother and Child Health Wing at Agartala Government Medical College & GB Pant Hospital, Rs 121 crores for a Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicts in Bishramganj (Sepahijala district), Rs 80 Crores for a Solar Micro Grid in remote tribal areas, and Rs 122 crores for the construction of three rural roads spanning 30 kilometers.

This significant financial allocation by the Central Government is poised to play a crucial role in advancing developmental work within the state. The establishment of the Dental College and additional beds in Agartala Government Medical College and GB Hospital is expected to be a transformative milestone in enhancing medical services.

Dr. Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister of the state, remains steadfast in his commitment to revolutionize medical services for the people of Tripura.

It is noteworthy that the total sanctioned expenditure for the North East under the PM-DevINE scheme from 2022-23 to 2025-26 is Rs. 6600 crore, indicating a comprehensive approach to addressing the perceived needs of the North Eastern States.