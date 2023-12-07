Nagaland University To Offer Japanese Language Education, Confirms Japanese Ambassador

NET Web Desk

In a significant development at the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, expressed keen interest in enhancing cultural ties between Japan and Nagaland.

During the festival, he conveyed his enthusiasm for fostering greater cultural exchange and encouraged more Naga people to visit Japan, as per reports.

Ambassador Suzuki highlighted a recent milestone, revealing that Nagaland University and ARMS Incorporation, specializing in sending apprentices to Japan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which aims to provide Japanese language education at Nagaland University, opening doors for Naga individuals to pursue studies, skill training, and employment opportunities in Japan.

Underscoring the historical ties dating back to World War II, Suzuki reportedly emphasised the significance of strengthening cooperation between Japan and Nagaland. The ambassador stressed that this partnership seeks to facilitate reciprocal people-to-people exchanges, fostering a profound sense of friendship.

Expressing gratitude for the warm invitation from the Government of Nagaland to participate in the Hornbill Festival, Ambassador Suzuki appreciated the rich Naga culture and traditions, as per sources.

He also acknowledged the generosity of the Naga people and urged more Japanese citizens to visit Nagaland, promoting mutual understanding and cultural appreciation.

During his visit to the festival, Ambassador Suzuki reportedly witnessed captivating cultural performances, explored traditional Morungs, and visited various stalls at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama.

His presence at the event underscores the growing cultural exchange and collaboration between Japan and Nagaland.